If you thought Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean would debut with a love song, you'd be mistaken. The lyrics to "Easier Gone" describe heartbreak and sorrow.

"Easier Gone" is one of three new songs released on Friday (Jan. 9) from Jason Aldean's upcoming Songs About Us album (April 26).

He'd previously released four songs from the the album.

"How Far Does a Goodbye Go" is his current radio single.

The duet is a first for the couple. Previously, Jason Aldean had said he and his wife were open to sharing a vocal but needed the right song. Those lyrics came from an unlikely source.

Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — two-thirds of Lady A — wrote "Easier Gone" with Jimmy Robbins and Josh Kerr. The melody, structure and vocal obligations would have fit the trio, too. Rarely have we heard Aldean hold on to notes as long as he does in the chorus, but Kelley and Hillary Scott do it all the time.

Jason Aldean begins this power ballad by describing an unexpected run-in with an ex. This rattles him, and the rest of the song finds the two lovers describing how life was simpler when there was distance between them. Find the full lyrics below.

Brittany Aldean enters during the first verse but really opens up at the chorus. She also gets a pair of solo lines to begin the second verse and then has the chance to prove her vocal talents through the end.

Prior to marrying Jason in 2015, Brittany Aldean was an aspiring singer who tried out for American Idol but was cut during Hollywood Week.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, "Easier Gone" Lyrics:

I wish I didn’t know your name / Wish you were just another stranger / So you walkin’ in this bar / Wouldn’t put my broken heart / In danger.

I wish I didn’t know your drink (know my drink) / Was the one that he just bought you (he just bought me) / Everything I tried forgettin’ / Came rushing back the second / I saw you.

Chorus:

You were easier gone / You were easier outta this town / Hey, I almost had this lettin’ you go thing figured out / Yeah, it was easy to lie / To myself on a Friday night / When I wasn’t face to face with how good you look moving on / Yeah, you were easier gone.

Why’d you have to turn that car around (turn that car around) / Why’d you have to come and crash my party (crash your party) / Throwin’ happy in my face / Smilin’ like you ain’t / Even sorry.

Repeat Chorus

Safer as a memory / Better on the run / Your eyes were cutting through me / Messin’ me back up / Baby would it kill you / To go back wherever you came from.

Repeat Chorus