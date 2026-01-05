In May of 2025, Jason Aldean stopped by Taste of Country Nights and told me all about his twelfth studio album that he was working on and slid me some details about it.

Aldean said, "We been in the studio a lot, man, probably like the last eight months or so, six to eight months. Pretty much done with the album; at least my part."

The other things that Aldean mentioned was that there were going to be some duets on the project, one being a special, long-awaited duet with his wife, Brittany Aldean.

Aldean and his wife took to Instagram recently to spill even more details, including the fact that they will be releasing their duet on Jan. 9.

The "Big Green Tractor" singer says "I been hearing a lot of people saying they don't want to wait until April for some new music, until the album comes out -- so, how about we drop three new songs for you guys in January."

Brittany chimes in, adding, "Mark your calendar for January 9th because we might have something special for you."

Jason grabs the reigns and says, "You guys have been asking for a duet for a while, so January 9th "Easier Gone", check it out."

Aldean is a hegemonic power in country music, with a resume that includes 30 No.1 songs on country radio.

The upcoming release of his twelfth album, Songs About Us, will be Aldean's first album since Highway Desperado in 2023.

