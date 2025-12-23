Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, showed off a set of blueprints on her Instagram story, hinting that the country music power couple could be on the move again into a new home.

Is Jason Aldean Building a New House?

The picture that Aldean used for her Instagram shows what could even be a bigger mansion than their current 20,000 square foot monster in Columbia, Tenn.

I don't know about you, but I see at least four fireplaces in this rendering. Any home with more than two fireplaces is a mansion, in my opinion, so this certainly qualifies.

How Many Houses Do the Aldeans Own?

The exact number of homes that the couple owns is not quite clear, but we know they have their massive, sprawling mansion in Tennessee, a home in Florida and one in the Bahamas.

If these blueprints show us anything, it's that they are either planning a fourth home somewhere, or selling one to pick up another.

We do know that Brittany loves her new pig that she recently got and built a mini house for and that she has always tried to convince Jason to get a farm. Maybe she finally talked him into it!

In the past, in speaking with Jason personally, he has told me that they like to build and buy homes, renovate them, live in them until they get tired, then sell them.

They aren't really into the whole house flipping thing, per se, but they have the means to bounce around a little, so why not?

