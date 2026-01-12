A bill has been filed to rename 2 different bridges and one roadway in Oklahoma after the late, great country music icon, Toby Keith.

According to KSWO-TV, Republican Oklahoma State Senator Lisa Standridge has filed Senate Bill 1475, which would name the bridge over Interstate 35 and Indian Hills Road in Norman, Oklahoma the "Toby Keith Memorial Bridge."

It would also change the name to Toby Keith Memorial Interchange should a new bridge or interchange be built at the same location later. Adding this to the bill makes sure that the namesake will always stick, no matter what future construction projects might occur there.

The bill also seeks to name a potential future spur from Indian Hills Road to I-35 to connect to Interstate 44 the "Toby Keith Parkway."

Here is where I get extra excited. If a plan that has been spoken about already in the past comes to fruition, which is to build a bridge over the Canadian River from the above mentioned potential spur, that would be named the "Should’ve Been a Cowboy Bridge," after Keith’s first major hit.

What City Was Toby Keith Born?

Toby Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma, which is about 120 miles from the location of the bridge that could be renamed in his honor.

Senate Bill 1475 also looks to create some sort of method for Oklahomans to contribute to the creation of artwork, like graffiti and such, on any new bridge or interchange on the potential Toby Keith Parkway.

That could get a little squirrelly though. If you remember Jason Aldean's hometown mural in Macon, Georgia, that did not go as planned.



The bill also states that Keith’s family would additionally have the ability to commission artwork to honor his legacy.

Let's take a look back at some Iconic Keith songs.

