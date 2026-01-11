Jason Aldean's first official duet with his wife Brittany is out — and the couple celebrated by taking their two young kids on a quick trip to Disney World.

In between roller coaster rides and water slides, the country star couple made some time to celebrate their newly-released song, "Easier Gone," with a special custom-designed cake.

Brittany shared several shots from their trip on social media, including a close-up look at the "very sweet surprise."

Jason + Brittany Aldean Celebrate The Release of Their Duet With a Custom Cake

Brittany said that the cake was a surprise for her and her country star husband during an evening out to celebrate the release of "Easier Gone."

The cake was decorated in all white frosting, and appeared to be in the shape of Disney's iconic Mickey Mouse ears. It was adorned with two candles, and "Easier Gone!" was written in chocolate icing on the rim of the plate.

"Very sweet surprise last night celebrating 'Easier Gone,'" Brittany wrote in her Instagram Stories post.

What is Jason + Brittany Aldean's New Duet About?

If fans were expecting a love song from Aldean and his wife, they were mistaken. "Easier Gone"'s lyrics describe heartbreak and sorrow.

Aldean begins the ballad by singing about a jarring, unexpected run-in with an ex. Brittany adds a pair of solo lines at the beginning of the second verse, plus a starring role in the chorus.

"Easier Gone" is one of three new releases Aldean put out this month.

All are from his upcoming Songs About Us album, which is due in full in April.

He'd previously released four songs from the album, including the current single, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

See Photos From Jason + Brittany Aldean's Disney Vacation

The shot celebrating "Easier Gone" is just one of several vacation snaps Brittany posted. Elsewhere, you can see her kids riding a roller coaster, with Aldean sitting solo in the car behind them.

Other photos show the family posing as a foursome in front of Disney's Magic Castle, and sliding down a water slide at the nearby Evermore Orlando Resort.

In the caption of her post, Brittany explained that the vacation was a reset between a tour and another busy few months ahead.

"Tour just ended, but here we go again!" she wrote. "A much needed few days away before the travel really begins."