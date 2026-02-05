After Tyler Farr had some success with the Columbia Nashville record label from 2010-2017, he decided to leave the label and sign with his pal, Jason Aldean's label imprint, Night Train Records, in 2019.

But that time under his friend Aldean's label was short-lived and only consisted of a couple of singles released, and after about a year and a half, he is now an independent artist.

Farr sat down with me on Taste of Country Nights where he revealed that he is no longer on Aldean's label imprint under Broken Bow Records, and it was because of bad memories from his past label experience.

Farr said "After I signed with him [Aldean], a major label bought out his and it was kind of back in the same situation I was trying to get out of."

"I called him. I'm like, 'Man, I gotta do this on my own.'"

Farr continues, "Now this is the first year I've ever been an independent artist so I haven't had any huge hits or success per say, but I'm hoping that will come."

You could tell by his tone and what he was saying that he had absolutely no ill-will towards Aldean or his label.

As a matter of fact, the two are still best buds to this day.

Farr even went skinny dipping in Aldean's pool, and told me he was plotting to release a bunch of fish into his buddy's pool as a prank one day. He and Aldean share the same landscape crew, so he knows he can get access through the gates of his property fairly easily.

Why Did Tyler Farr Leave Columbia Nashville Records?

Farr says it was just two forces clashing.

"We just came off of 2 back-to-back No.1s, and I'm like 'Quit messing with my bicycle, it still pedals just fine. Let me do my thing and you do yours,'" the singer recalls.

But he ultimately chose to part ways with the record label in 2017 over what he describes as creative differences.

