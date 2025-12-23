Jason + Brittany Aldean have quite the saltwater pool at their 20,000 square foot mansion in Tennessee — a pool that Tyler Farr claims to have gone skinny-dipping in more than once.

Farr was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where I asked him about a rumor that he did skinny dip in Aldean's pool a while back.

Not only did Farr admit to that, but he said he did it again recently — and that's not all.

Farr said he last did it in "I think July." Then Farr added insult to injury, adding, "I peed in it too, I peed in his pool."

According to America's Swimming Pool Company, it is never okay or safe to pee in any kind of pool, as it changes the chemical balance of the water and can be harmful and unsanitary.

Farr describes his friendship with Aldean as a great, longstanding one. He used to be signed to Aldean's record label until it got bought out by a major label, thus causing Farr to want to be independent and get things done his way.

What Is Tyler Farr's Latest Project?

Tyler Farr just released a new EP called Quit Bein' Country.

It features six songs, including "Wait for It," "My Town Too" and a cover of Charlie Daniels' "Simple Man."

Farr told me he chose to cover Daniels' "Simple Man" because he plays it at shows and the fans love it.

Aldean actually helped convince Farr that he should cut the track and include it on the EP.

