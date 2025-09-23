Jason Aldean + His Wife Have Surprised Us All + Expanded Their Family [Pictures]

Jason Aldean + His Wife Have Surprised Us All + Expanded Their Family [Pictures]

Ayisha Collins, Getty Images

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have surprised us all and expanded their family by adopting a new pet.

What Is Jason Aldean's New Pet?

Brittany posted pictures to her millions of fans on her Instagram Stories of the latest Aldean to join the family, Betty Aldean.

Betty looks to be a large pig who hit the jackpot. She got adopted by a family that will provide a life for her that she and her old sty-mates could have only dreamed of.

This looks to be a spur-of-the-moment adoption for the Aldeans, as they did not have Betty's home ready for her upon arrival.

Brittany explains in another picture that the pig is living in a temporary fenced-in area while they build her a "piggy Taj Mahal" on the family's 150 acres of land at their sprawling Nashville mansion.

They did, however, have a moment to get a custom Betty placard for her temporary cage, showing how fast Brittany can have someone whip up custom decor.

Brittany is also showing off her pig mom skills by already getting Betty on a healthy, balanced diet, serving up a hefty bowl of cut up squash and carrots.

There will no doubt be constant content from Betty the pig on Brittany's Instagram, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see Betty pop up with her own social media accounts, like Chris Young has for his famous dog, Porter.

The real question is, will Jason Aldean write a song about Betty the pig? Maybe mention Betty in a passing lyric?

Only time will tell what will happen with Betty the pig, but one thing is for sure: She will be spoiled beyond her wildest dreams.

What Do Pet Pigs Eat?

Pigs must avoid fatty foods and eat a fiber-rich diet, including fresh hay, and they need plenty of space to forage, as they are natural grazers.

How Old Is Brittany Aldean?

Brittany is 37 years old, and her birthday is June 19, 1988.

