Jason and Brittany Aldean have finished renovating their Bahamas beach getaway, and the results are stunning.

Brittany shared a video tour of the finished product on social media, showing how a full color palette reset helped refresh the space.

In the "before" shots, the theme of the oceanfront home is blue: The color dominates the furniture, kitchen island and cabinet decor and hanging light fixtures. The Aldeans' remodel changes that, swapping out the blue theme for a white and gold aesthetic.

The lights in the home got a particularly dramatic glow-up, as the family exchanged the hanging blue bulbs for fringe-finished chandeliers that add a level of elegance to the rooms.

Of course, the biggest centerpiece of the Aldeans' Bahamas home is unchanged. That's the ocean right outside their windows, complete with a sprawling deck to enjoy the views.

See Before + After Video of Jason Aldean's Bahamas Home Remodel

The video shows the Aldean's thoughtful redo of their space: No detail is left unaddressed, and subtle changes make a big difference in the overall feel of this home.

Brittany has kept fans posted on every stage of the remodel. She joked that the work happened on "island time," since the process took a little longer than the family was expecting.

When Did Jason Aldean Buy a Home in the Bahamas?

The Aldeans have said they bought their Bahamas home in February 2025.

They've visited it on several occasions, but have tried to stay away while the remodel was taking place.

When they are there, they've kept fans posted on the changes underway during the renovation process, which has been going on at least since September.

Did Jason Aldean Move Away From Nashville?

No. The family's home base is still in Nashville, where they own a mansion that was custom-built just for them. However, they travel frequently and own multiple homes.

It's a little unclear how many homes the Aldeans own and where they are, since the couple enjoy the process of buying and selling real estate. In 2023, Aldean explained to Taste of Country that they buy homes "for this season of our life," enjoy the properties and then sell them when they're ready to move on to something new.

At that point, the family owned a home in Florida as well as another property in Tennessee. It's not clear if they still own those places, or if they've sold one or two to focus on their Bahamas home.

