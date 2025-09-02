Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, recently purchased and renovated a new beach getaway on the Abacos Islands in the Bahamas.

Now that the construction is nearly done, they're giving fans a post-renovation look inside of their luxurious vacation spot.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

According to the Aldeans, the home was purchased back in February of 2025 and they are visiting it on occasion, but have tried to stay away while work was being done to make it more of a home fit for their family.

On Brittany's Instagram, she walked fans through a tour, starting in the kitchen. She says there will be some sort of bar added to a currently-bare area, adjacent to the dinner table.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

That will look directly out on the clearest, bluest water you've ever seen (there's also a sprawling deck).

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Then she moves into a modestly-decorated living room, which features light furniture all around.

There is a massive wall of family photos displayed on one side, and a TV and a fireplace across from that.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Brittany talks a little about how in any of their homes, they always use black-and-white family photos on the walls instead of artwork, saying: "To us, pictures are everything."

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Back in the kitchen area, we see a few fancy appliances, but otherwise there's a lot of work still to be done.

"It's gonna be pretty, but right now, this is what we are working with," Aldean's wife of 10 years explains.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

As Brittany shows us the kids' space, she reveals that Memphis and Navy will be sharing a room. They replaced the bunk beds that were in the home when they bought it with two queen beds.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

A bar area is currently a danger zone — there are metal rods sticking out of the walls, which the country star tells viewers will eventually be shelves that will hold liquor bottles.

Aldean has already walked into one of these metal rods, injuring himself, so he's likely excited for this area to be complete so this doesn't happen again.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Aldean says this tour is more of a "half reveal" due to the fact that the renovations are on "island time," insinuating that construction in the Bahamas moves slower than it does in the States.

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

The Aldeans New Beach House @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

The tour wraps with a look at a stunning master suite, and the couple seem pretty pleased with how it has taken shape. At one point, Brittany asks Jason if he likes it, to which he quips back, "Yeah, man. That's why we got it!"

Get our free mobile app

How Long Have Jason and Brittany Aldean Been Married?

The country music power couple have been married for more than 10 years now. They got married on March 21, 2015.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul