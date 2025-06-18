Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are passionate about real estate: They love buying properties in different cities, renovating them and using them as travel destinations when they're away from their Nashville home base.

The couple's current locale is a particularly exotic one. The Aldeans have a home-away-from-home on the Bahamas, and as you'd expect from a family who loves warm weather and the beach, this property is all about showcasing a stunning ocean view.

This week, as the family prepares to head home to Nashville, Brittany hopped on social media to share a tour of their Bahamas condo. She says they're planning some pretty dramatic renovations over the next couple of months, so these are "before" shots in their home makeover.

"Tomorrow they're going to start demolishing the interior. I say that with high hopes because who knows, because they are always on island time. So we'll see," Brittany explains in the first video slide, which she shared to Instagram Stories.

Brittany begins her tour in the upstairs area, which, she explains as she pans the camera around the room, mostly consists of the master bedroom.

This space is a little smaller and more modest than some of the couple's other properties, but what it lacks in square footage, it makes up for in location: The top floor features a balcony looking directly out over the water below.

Heading downstairs, the view remains the crown jewel of the space. Brittany points her camera towards a light-filled living room interior, which gives way onto a massive porch framed by palm trees and looking directly onto the ocean.

As she continues her house tour, Brittany also explains to fans what she and Aldean are planning to change about the space.

"We're gonna remove an interior wall. We are going to change the cabinets. It's basically just getting a big makeover," she says, pointing to the wall that separates the living room from the dining room and explaining that they're changing the blue cabinets to "more of a neutral look."

"There's really not much to show because it is a pretty small space," she continues as she heads out to the porch, "but this is why we have to go to this place. Because the beach, you just can't beat it."

Even out on the porch, though, they're making one adjustment during renovations: They're going to add large plants between their porch and their neighbors', which is so close that "you could literally jump over to our neighbor's place," Brittany notes.

"So we're gonna put big dividers here. It's gonna be big plants that hopefully give a little privacy to them and us," she continues.

After she finished her tour, Brittany also shared some video of the creative mock-up for what they want their home to look like, which includes more white and neutral wood tones, along with some hanging planters.

As they prepare to head back home to Tennessee, the Aldeans have spent about a week enjoying their tropical Bahamas outpost. Brittany also shared a video montage of the family's travels there, including several shots of their two young children, Memphis and Navy.

"Soaking up island life before tour kicks off," Brittany wrote, sharing shots of the family boarding a private jet to the island, enjoying a boat ride across crystalline blue waters and finally arriving at their lavish beach-side home.