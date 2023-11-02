Everyone Was Wrong About Jason and Brittany Aldean’s Home Life

In February, it was rumored that Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean were going to be moving out of their large Tennessee mansion that they had custom-built just for them. They didn't quite say they were selling it, though.

The Aldean family was said to be moving to a new piece of property they'd purchased in Nashville. Brittany told fans they began building this new house February of 2022 and were about to move into it.

Then, they seemed to flip a wildcard on us, packing up again to move into a newly-purchased home in Florida. As far as real estate goes — and where Aldeans spend most of their time — was up in the air as far as fans knew.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Jason Aldean in the Taste of Country Nights studios in Nashville, so I wanted to dive in and see what was really going on with the Aldeans' home life.

I asked Aldean to clear up the real estate stuff for us and let us know where the family is living. Aldean has two girls from a previous marriage and two youngins, a boy and a girl, with Brittany.

Here's what he said:

"A while back, we ended up buying this place on a golf course, to be a part of it so I could go play golf. It's here in town. But so we bought this house and I think people thought we sold our main house to do that. We still have our main house." "We just like real estate and buying things and using them for a few years, enjoy them, then we'll sell 'em. We always say that we do things for this season of our life. While we're in the mood, it's like, 'Hey, let's go do this and do that for a while, then we'll sell it and go do something else for a while.'"

The Aldeans are living their best lives out there, doing what they want to do with their hard-earned money. Aldean just wrapped up his Highway Desperado Tour in a big way: By bringing out wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

Check out the full interview with Jason Aldean on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, wherever you get your podcasts.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!