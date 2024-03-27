Brittany Aldean’s Real Age? Jason Aldean Dishes the Truth About His Wife

Jason Aldean is setting the record straight on his wife Brittany's age due to a discrepancy online.

Several sites on the internet report that the former NBA dancer was born in 1988, but Aldean says that information is false.

"So as you know, when you read something on the internet of course, it's 100 percent fact, right? Everything. Everything is fact," the country singer jokes during a Q&A on his Instagram Stories.

"Was Brit born in 1988? No, she was not. She was born in 1987," he confirms.

"Everything I have ever read on the internet says she was born in '88, too, but her parents say, 'No, it was 1987. So I'm gonna trust them over Google.'"

"I'm about to be 37 in June, it's crazy," Brittany chimes in from the seat next to him in the car.

How Old Is Brittany Aldean?

Brittany was born on June 19, 1987. Fans can expect a birthday tribute from the "Let Your Boys Be Country" singer on her big day. Aldean gushed about his wife alongside a carousel of photos last year, when she turned 36.

"Words can’t describe how much I love and truly adore this woman," he wrote in the caption. "To say she has been a blessing in my life is a huge understatement. @brittanyaldean I love u to pieces and can’t imagine life without ya."

When Did Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Get Married?

Aldean and Brittany Kerr tied the knot on March 21, 2015. The couple now have two children together: Memphis, 6, and Navy, 5.

The country star was previously married to Jessica Ussery from 2001 to 2013 — his older daughters Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 16, are from his previous relationship.