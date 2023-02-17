Why Jason Aldean Is Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion

Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Aldean and their kids are moving out of the massive Tennessee mansion they built three years ago, but she stopped short of saying they're selling.

The family is moving to a new piece of property purchased in Nashville. She says they began building this new house one year ago and will move in next week. It sounds like the move is part of a much bigger plan.

"We actually love real estate investments if you guys haven’t noticed," she shared on Instagram Story (quote via Music Mayhem). "We love moving and creating new spaces and remodeling homes and stuff."

Previously, she told Taste of Country how big the new place was.

"But I will say it’s over 20,000 square feet, but I’m not sure. It’s a big guy. Jason worked hard for it," she shares.

The Aldeans moved into their current home in June 2020.

In 2019, they sold an 8,900-square-foot home for $7 million.

In 2017 they put Blackjack Ridge Farm, a 4,000-square-foot home in Centerville, Tenn. on sale for $4.6 million.

The couple's real estate adventures are not limited to Tennessee. In 2020 they sold a Florida home they bought for $1.8 million in 2015 for $2,375,000. Realtor.com points out they bought a $4.1 million home in Santa Rosa Beach a few months prior.

Having a place to crash near Nashville could be advantageous for Aldean, as that's where country music is centered. Living in the home for two years before selling would also carry certain tax advantages.

According to Living TN, you can avoid capital gains taxes if you live in a house for two of the five years prior to its sale, as long as you've not avoided capital gains tax two years prior.

On July 14, Aldean will begin the Highway Desperado Tour.

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.