Fresh off of Jason Aldean's Full Throttle Tour overseas, opener Corey Kent dropped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to chat it up about his fast-tracked rise to the top of the country music charts.

While here, Kent revealed that his grandfather had just died the week before. Kent's grandfather was more than just a relation. He was "my person," the singer detailed.

The "Wild As Her" singer said he didn't tell anyone about his grandfather's passing and his wife only made a slight reference to it on her personal Instagram.

Read More: The 50 Best Jason Aldean Songs, Ranked

"You would have really had to read [wife's Instagram post] to see what was going on in my life," Kent said, "and I got a text from Aldean saying 'Dude, I'm so sorry about your papa. Thinking of you. Love you, bro.'"

Corey Kent Says Jason Aldean is His Hero

Kent emotionally pulled back the curtain and said ,"It's deeper than work with Jason, he's become big brother. He's a hero."

"To have that guy that you listened to on the radio and looked up to...this guy is a bona fied rockstar. For that guy to be texting you about the loss of your grandpa just makes you realize that at the end of the day these are just living breathing people with a heart that care about you."

Country Music is a Brotherhood

Kent went on to describe how in country music, unlike other genres, all artists are close to one another and show love and support. With that being said, Aldean and Kent have seemed to have formed that big brother/little brother bond.

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"I'm closer to Aldean than anybody in country music," Kent summed up.

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?