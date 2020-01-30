Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are building their dream house, and they dream big. Photos from the home under construction show what's clearly going to be a castle fit for a country queen and king.

Brittany Aldean gave fans a tour on Instagram this week, taking more than two dozen Instagram Stories videos of the interior and exterior of their home. The massive swimming pool with tiki bar, cedar man room, two-story walk-in closet and bowling alley will catch your attention. Every room is decorated with exquisite attention to detail, and while no room is finished, it's easy to see opulence when it's in front of you.

The "We Back" singer and his wife were without kids for this home tour. See photos of the house below. It sounds like they'll be move-in ready in May, after which they're sure to have a pool party.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights last fall, Aldean shared that his wife would love to have a pool party for her birthday, which is in June.

Watch: Jason Aldean Talks About His New House + Album:

Aldean and Brittany have two kids, and the singer has two older daughters from his first marriage. There's space for all of them, plus a full mother-in-law suite that has a separate kitchen and living space. Honestly, the man room is probably the most humble room in the home. The wood-walled hunting storage space looks smaller than any of the bathrooms, and certainly her closet.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's New Home, Under Construction:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: