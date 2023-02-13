Jason Aldean will ride again in 2023: The star just announced his upcoming Highway Desperado Tour, which is set to kick off in mid-July in Bethel, N.Y.

The jaunt will extend through October, wrapping in Tampa, Fla. at the end of that month.

Joining Aldean on tour are Mitchell Tenpenny, country newcomer Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver, the latter of whom is a regular guest act on Aldean's headlining tours. Tickets for the 41 dates on the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday (Feb. 17), with special VIP packages — including admission to pre-show Q&As and acoustic performances — also available.

The Highway Desperado Tour follows Aldean's 2022 Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, which kept the star busy for the bulk of 2022. In between those two headlining tours, the singer has played several festivals and one-off dates.

Aldean's latest musical release is his double album, Macon, Georgia, which he put out over the course of 2021 and 2022. The front half of the project, Macon, arrived in November 2021, and Georgia completed the project the following April. Altogether, the project — which was Aldean's 10th studio album — was an homage to his hometown.

There's no word yet on whether or not the singer plans to release a new album to go along with his 2023 tour plans.

Jason Aldean's 2023 Highway Desperado Tour Dates:

July 14 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 15 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 16 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 27 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^

July 28 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 29 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 04 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Aug. 05 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 –--Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 10 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 18 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug. 19 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Aug. 24 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Aug. 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Aug. 26 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Sept. 7 --Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 8 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9 -- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 21 –--Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 23 -- Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 28 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Oct. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 7 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 12 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center+

Oct. 13 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Oct. 14 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 19 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct . 20 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 21 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Oct. 27 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 28 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Already On-Sale

^On-Sale 2/24

+On-Sale 3/3

