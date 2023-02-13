Jason Aldean Announces 2023 Highway Desperado Tour
Jason Aldean will ride again in 2023: The star just announced his upcoming Highway Desperado Tour, which is set to kick off in mid-July in Bethel, N.Y.
The jaunt will extend through October, wrapping in Tampa, Fla. at the end of that month.
Joining Aldean on tour are Mitchell Tenpenny, country newcomer Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver, the latter of whom is a regular guest act on Aldean's headlining tours. Tickets for the 41 dates on the tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday (Feb. 17), with special VIP packages — including admission to pre-show Q&As and acoustic performances — also available.
The Highway Desperado Tour follows Aldean's 2022 Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, which kept the star busy for the bulk of 2022. In between those two headlining tours, the singer has played several festivals and one-off dates.
Aldean's latest musical release is his double album, Macon, Georgia, which he put out over the course of 2021 and 2022. The front half of the project, Macon, arrived in November 2021, and Georgia completed the project the following April. Altogether, the project — which was Aldean's 10th studio album — was an homage to his hometown.
There's no word yet on whether or not the singer plans to release a new album to go along with his 2023 tour plans.
Jason Aldean's 2023 Highway Desperado Tour Dates:
July 14 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 15 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 16 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 20 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 21 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 27 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^
July 28 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 29 -- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 04 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Aug. 05 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 06 –--Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 10 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 18 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Aug. 19 -- Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheater*
Aug. 24 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Aug. 25 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Aug. 26 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 7 --Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 8 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9 -- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 15 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 21 –--Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 -- Portland, Ore. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 23 -- Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Oct. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 7 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 12 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center+
Oct. 13 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Oct. 14 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 19 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct . 20 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 21 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Oct. 27 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 28 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Already On-Sale
^On-Sale 2/24
+On-Sale 3/3
