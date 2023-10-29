Jason Aldean is closing his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour with a bang.

The singer wrapped up the trek this weekend with two stops in Florida: One in West Palm Beach on Friday (Oct. 27), and a final show in Tampa on Saturday (Oct. 28.) For the latter date, Aldean kicked things up a notch with a surprise special guest. WWE legend Hulk Hogan made an appearance onstage.

The retired pro wrestler, who was the most popular wrestler of his '80s heyday, came out onstage to hype up the crowd with some of his signature catchphrases and calls. "What's up, Jason Aldean maniacs?!" he yelled to the crowd, after walking up to the mic holding Aldean's guitar. "What's up, Tampa, Florida?

"Let me hear how much love you've got for JasonMania, brother," Hogan continued. "We love you." He then waved and blew kisses to the crowd, turning to Aldean for a quick handshake and hug before departing the stage.

Before playing the last two shows on his Highway Desperado Tour, Aldean shared a video montage showing sneak peeks backstage with his band and crew. "Rollin' into the last weekend of the [Highway Desperado Tour]," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Next up, Aldean will release his Highway Desperado studio album on Friday (Nov. 3.) The project includes songs like "Tough Crowd" and Aldean's controversial No. 1 hit, "Try That in a Small Town."