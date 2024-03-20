Jason Aldean's daughter Navy is just five years old, but she's already perfected the finer points of debate.

On Tuesday (March 19), the singer's wife Brittany hopped on social media to share video of Navy getting in trouble for bad behavior — and pleading her case as to why she shouldn't be punished. The incident in question, it seems, took place when Navy pulled her older brother Memphis' hair. But there's more to this case than meets the eye — at least, according to Navy's argument.

"...I was almost going to jump on him, so that was for a reason," Navy can be heard arguing passionately at one point in the clip. "...When I was going to jump it scared me, because I thought I was going to jump on my brother's belly.

"So that's why. So that was for a reason," Navy argues. "You guys can't be mad at me for that. I told Memphis to sit still and he did not."

In her counterargument, Brittany — who's behind the camera in this video — brings the topic around to the hair-pulling, and asks little Navy the tough questions, including whether or not she pulled her brother's hair intentionally.

"We don't pull people's hair. You hear me?" Brittany concludes.

"Yes mama, but that pulling hair was for a reason," Navy replies.

Though she ultimately concedes that the hair-pulling was wrong, Navy still makes a strong argument that there were mitigating factors in the incident. Even her country superstar dad is convinced.

"My girl! A case well pled," Aldean jokes in the comments. "I kinda see your point on this one Nave."

Navy's likely had plenty of experience holding up her end of an argument — she's the youngest of the Aldean family. Older brother Memphis is six years old, and Aldean is also dad to two teenage daughters from his first marriage to Jessica Ussery.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Stunning $10.2 Million Florida Oceanfront Mansion Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have purchased a spectacular oceanfront beach mansion in Florida, and pictures show a stunning luxury property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?