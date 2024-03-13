Jason Aldean’s Son Is Freaking Out Over Losing His First Tooth

Losing a tooth is a big milestone in any young kid's life, but it can be pretty scary, too.

Unfortunately, it seems like Jason Aldean's 6-year-old son Memphis had a difficult first experience with the tooth fairy.

On her Instagram Stories, Brittany Aldean documented his first lost baby tooth. The big moment wasn't all adorable, gap-toothed smiles: One video shows little Memphis screaming in horror at the bathroom mirror, a piece of tissue paper hanging out of his mouth.

Presumably, it's his first reaction to his tooth falling out — and it's pretty natural that he'd be alarmed, despite the fact that his parents are in the background attempting to console him.

"It went ... AWESOME," Brittany writes alongside the video.

Instagram Instagram loading...

attachment-Brittany2 loading...

Fortunately, the scary and painful parts of losing the tooth didn't last long. Soon, Memphis was back to his normal, smiling self, with an adorable new gap at the bottom of his mouth.

Brittany also documented happier times, including a trip to the pool where Memphis smiled for a selfie with both parents.

Instagram Instagram loading...

attachment-Brittany4 loading...

Brittany frequently documents her family's home life with the two children she shares with her country star husband. In addition to Memphis, they are parents to younger sister Navy, who turned four years old last month.

It's been a week of big milestones for the Aldean family, and especially little Memphis. He recently had his very first baseball practice. That's an especially meaningful sport for Aldean, who played baseball in high school and even thought about going pro before ultimately deciding to pursue music. He's still an avid Atlanta Braves fan.