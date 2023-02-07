The youngest member of the Aldean family is celebrating a big birthday. Jason Aldean's daughter Navy Rome, whom he shares with his wife Brittany, turned four years old on Saturday (Feb. 4).

Brittany celebrated the milestone with a montage of video clips set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely." With video dating back to Navy's newborn days, the post shows the little girl growing up. Snippets from Navy's four years of life show an array of smiling moments, including a clip of her kissing a fish, another of her hanging out on the beach and several shots of her sharing hugs with her older brother, Memphis.

"I can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 4," Brittany writes in the caption of her post. "I've truly never known anyone with a personality like hers. She is SOMETHING SPECIAL and no doubt a star in the making. I love you soooo much angel baby!!!! Now, I'm going to go cry."

On a less nostalgic note, the Aldean family celebrated Navy's birthday with a lavish, fairytale princess-themed "golden" party. Brittany also documented all the details of that event on social media, sharing glimpses of the cake, decor and more on her Instagram Stories.

Navy and all her friends — who wore Disney princess dresses, according to a video on social media — shared treats around an elegantly decked out kids' table, which featured butterfly wings on the back of every seat. The event also featured a colorful balloon arch and oversized story book centerpiece, which was custom-designed to tell a story about the birthday girl herself.

"Happy Golden Birthday Navy," read another piece of party decor, which was crafted out of sugar.

Pink candles, a bouquet of pink roses and a platter of cupcakes added to the festive atmosphere, with a tiny golden crown decorating the top of each cupcake.

The centerpiece, of course, was a dazzling, multi-tier birthday cake. For Navy's princess party, the cake was a delicate pink color, with pearl-inspired beads dotting the frosting and a crown set on the top tier. On top of the crown, Navy's name was spelled out in pink script.

The Aldeans are known for planning gorgeous, decadent parties for both the children they share. They're also parents to 5-year-old Memphis, and the country star is a dad to two teenage daughters from a previous marriage.