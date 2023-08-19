Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have purchased a spectacular oceanfront beach mansion in Florida, and pictures show a stunning luxury property.

The couple purchased their 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,317-square-foot beach mansion in February of 2022, paying $10.2 million for the upscale property in an exclusive part of Florida's Treasure Coast.

USA Today reports that the Aldeans purchased the property through a trust that also handled the sale of their previous Florida home on St. George Island.

Brittany Aldean turned to Instagram to give fans a tour of the jaw-dropping residence that May:

Pictures show an opulent-yet-casual feel to the residence, which sits on just under an acre directly on the water. The property is very secluded and private, but still just minutes from fine dining, yacht dockage and a historic downtown area.

The Aldeans were no strangers to Florida before buying the new house. Their house on St. George Island sold in 2020, and they bought another mansion in Santa Rosa Beach during that time period. They sold that property later in 2021.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Jason Aldean's spectacular oceanfront estate in Florida, and keep scrolling to inside his former luxury beach homes.

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.