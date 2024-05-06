Jason Aldean is one of the most successful country artists of all time. With five Grammy nominations, as well as CMA and ACM awards and more, it seems as if Aldean could go on forever.

Jason Aldean Reveals the Only Reason He'd Ever Retire

In speaking with him on Taste of Country Nights, Aldean and I were talking future plans and bucket list goals left. You have to wonder if someone as successful as Aldean still has more that he wants to accomplish in music.

The "Let Your Boys Be Country" singer said, "There's still a lot of things that I want to accomplish. You know, I feel like I've been able to accomplish a lot of the things that I set out to do, originally, and more."

Aldean continued, "I think I've done things in my career that I never dreamed I would have done. I started playing music when I was 14 years old, I started playing clubs and kind of starting this whole process.

"For 30 years, I've been doing this, and I've spent most of my life trying to chase the music dream and then you kind of get there, and then it's like, 'All right, now you're in it, what's next?'"

I then went in for the heavy hitting question. Will Aldean ever retire?

Aldean said, "I dunno, I feel like if you're a musician, I feel like this is a job that it's hard to retire from."

Aldean explains more, "It's kind of a lifer gig, you know, I may not tour as much as I tour now, but I feel like I will probably always play in some capacity."

Aldean hinted that he would only stop playing if fans didn't want to see him anymore, or he was not able to get on stage and perform how he always has in the past.

Would Aldean go until he is 90 and walks on stage with a cane? The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer replied, "I mean look at like people like the Stones — not that they're 90, they're up there, and they're still going out playing stadiums. I just feel like this is one of those gigs that if you're in it, you're kind of a lifer."

