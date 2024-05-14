Jason Aldean Will Tribute Toby Keith at the 2024 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean will tribute Toby Keith during this week's ACM Awards in Texas. The singer called the performance an honor during his announcement post on social media.

Expect a performance of Keith's 1993 "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 2024 ACM Awards. Aldean was already on a list of scheduled performers, but the nature of his spot was not revealed until Tuesday (May 14) morning.

The 2024 ACM Awards air on Amazon Prime on Thursday (May 16) at 8PM ET.

Reba McEntire will host this year's show.

Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 after a two-year-long battle with stomach cancer.

The tribute will be the second in 35 days to Keith. At the 2024 CMT Music Awards, a trio of rock and country stars took the stage for a medley that former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens presided over. Aldean's performance will be every bit as personal.

"Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing," he shared on Feb. 6. "Today is a sad day for country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man."

His ACM post introduces a celebration of Keith's legacy, which includes 14 ACM Awards, two in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Other notable performers for the 2024 ACM Awards include Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, McEntire and Miranda Lambert. A Prime membership is not needed to watch.

