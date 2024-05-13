Jason Aldean's son, Memphis, has a surprising new hairstyle, and fans are sharing very strong reactions online.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, turned to social media to share video and pictures from their two kids' sweet Mother's Day baptisms on Sunday (May 12), showing Memphis' dramatic hair transformation.

"A Mother’s Day full of family, love and baptisms," Brittany writes alongside an Instagram video of the couple's son, Memphis and daughter, Navy Rome, getting baptized at what appears to be the family's Nashville-area home.

"Thankful for my babies and the ability to be called mama," Brittany adds. "The greatest blessings of my life."

Fans shared overwhelming support for the special occasion, with many comments focusing on Memphis' new, much shorter hair, which is a stark contrast to his previous long, surfer-style cut.

"Memphis’ haircut is amazing," one user shared, while another added, "Memphis looks like such a little man with his hair cut."

Another user compared Memphis' new hair to a movie star, writing, "Omgg Memphis is gorgeous with the Brad Pitt haircut! Happy Mother’s Day."

"Omg his hair!!! He looks like a teenager," still another fan gushed. "Your babies are beautiful!!!"

jason aldean son memphis new haircut 2024 Instagram loading...

Jason Aldean married the former Brittany Kerr in March of 2015. They welcomed their first child, son Memphis, in December of 2017, followed by their daughter, Navy Rome, in February of 2019.

Fans have shared strong reactions to Memphis' hair before. In June of 2020, Jason Aldean responded to a negative comment about his son's hair by posting a combination of a shushing emoji and a clenched fist emoji.

