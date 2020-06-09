Jason Aldean Responds to Online Commenter About Son Memphis’ Long Hair

Jason Aldean was quick to respond when an Instagram user commented on his son Memphis' long hair.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, frequently post pictures and updates about 2-and-a-half-year-old Memphis, and the country superstar turned to Instagram on Saturday (June 6) to share a new picture of the little boy taking his first-ever ride on a boogie board, laughing as he plays in the water at the beach. His long hair completes the look of a young surfer, and the picture drew many complimentary remarks, including an "OMG" from Brian Kelley's wife, Brittany.

One Instagram user chimed in by writing, "Cool ... now get him to the barbershop, " accompanied by an eye-rolling emoji.

Aldean responded simply with a combination of a shushing emoji and a clenched fist emoji.

A number of Aldean's fans also replied, calling out the original commenter and telling him to mind his own business and leave the superstar's son alone, while others stated how much they like Memphis' hairstyle.

It's not the first time the couple have seen online comments over their son's hair, as Brittany Aldean told Us Weekly in May.

"It's a huge thing for people," she says. "I don't know why people really care. It's really just because we wanted him to look like a little surfer kid, and he does, and we love it and we think it's the cutest thing ever."

"It really bothers people and stuff like that, it amazes me," Brittany adds. "It's one thing to say, 'Oh his hair's getting long,' it's another thing to say that it's wrong for his hair to be long."

