Jason Aldean stopped by Taste of Country Nights and gave host Evan Paul all the details on his next project, which will be his twelfth studio record.

Aldean said, "We been in the studio a lot, man, probably like the last eight months or so, six to eight months. Pretty much done with the album; at least my part."

The other things that Aldean mentioned needed to be done were having the album mixed and mastered and adding the final bells and whistles.

But here is where the singer really got our ears perked up:

"It's been a cool project, a lot of songs, couple duets in there too, so it's gonna be pretty cool."

A "couple duets?" You know we had to chip away at Aldean more for the scoop.

"A couple, two-three, we'll see; some of that stuff is still in the works," he said.

"There's a couple of songs in the works that I know are going to be duets, then there's one, maybe two that we still kind of haven't found our partner for that yet."

Next, we asked if these were duet partners that he has worked with in the past. Aldean told us that one is, and the other one's not.

Aldean has sung duets with both Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood before, so maybe he's recording with one of those two powerhouses again.

He has also collaborated with Miranda Lambert, Colt Ford, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and his most recent collaboration, a No. 1 song with John Morgan titled "Friends Like That."

You can make your own guesses and assumptions as to who it might be, based off of that information.

After exhausting every angle we could to try to get every last drop of juice out of Aldean, the "Whiskey Drink" singer joked that he doesn't have a release date set yet or know what the next single will be from the upcoming album. So, he can't share every single detail, and we will have to wait to find out who he will be duetting with.

From the sounds of it, this upcoming album will feature the signature Aldean sound fans have known and loved for decades, mixed in with a few duets and collaborations as well.

