Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean is one of three duet partners listed on the track list for his next studio album. The couple have recorded a song called "Easier Gone" that was co-written by a different pair of country hitmakers.

Jason Aldean's next album will be called Songs About Us, and it will drop April 24.

Luke Bryan joins Aldean on the title track, while David Lee Murphy joins Aldean for a cover of "Dust on the Bottle."

Aldean married Brittany Kerr in 2015, and the couple have two children together.

The full track list for Aldean's Songs About Us is below.

Since they got married, fans and media have been pestering the country hitmaker to cut a song with his wife. He also told outlets including Taste of Country that they'd just have to find the right song.

"Easier Gone" was written by Josh Kerr and Jimmy Robbins, with help from Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood from Lady A. No further information about the song was shared with the news of the album. It was not one of the three songs released early on Friday morning (Nov. 7).

Brittany Aldean was an aspiring singer when she met Aldean. She's never released any of her own music, leaving a 2012 audition on American Idol as her only evidence of musical talent. She did well enough in her audition to move on to Hollywood, but went no further.

Songs About Us will be Aldean's 12th studio album and first since Highway Desperado in 2023.

jason-aldena-songs-about-us-cover Broken Bow Records loading...

Jason Aldean, Songs About Us Track List:

1. "Anytime Soon" (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

2. "Drinking About You" (Allison, Edwards, Kennedy, Morgan)

3. "Don’t Tell On Me" (Allison, Edwards, Kennedy, Lydia Vaughan)

4. "How Far Does A Goodbye Go" (Allison, Edwards, Kennedy, Morgan)

5. "Songs About Us" (Feat. Luke Bryan) (Allison, Edwards, Kennedy, Morgan)

6. "Good Thing Going" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

7. "She’s Why" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

8. "Backroads Of My Memory" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

9. "Dust on the Bottle" (Feat. David Lee Murphy) (David Lee Murphy)

10. "The High Road" (Aldean, Allison, Kennedy, Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson)

11. "Easier Gone" (Feat. Brittany Aldean) (Charles Kelley, Josh Kerr, Dave Haywood, Jimmy Robbins)

12. "Help You Remember" (Aldean, Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

13. "Country Into Rock ‘n’ Roll" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

14. "What’s A Little Heartache" (Allison, Edwards, Kennedy, Morgan)

15. "One Last Look" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

16. "Fight A Fire" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

17. "Hard To Love You" (Allison, Kennedy, Morgan, Vaughan)

18. "Little Hometown Left" (Jordan Gray, Ben Hayslip, Danny Majic, Cole Taylor)

19. "Her Favorite Color" (Allison, Kennedy, Lee Thomas Miller, Neil Thrasher)

20. "Lovin’ Me Too Long" (Hayslip, Murphy, Jacob Rice)