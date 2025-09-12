The lyrics to Jason Aldean's "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" find him dreaming a dream that won't come true.

There's guarded resignation in his voice as he sings this new song, the first from his next project.

Who Wrote Jason Aldean's "How Far Does a Goodbye Go"?

John Edwards, John Morgan, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy wrote "How Far Does a Goodbye Go." The same group wrote "Whiskey Drink," Aldean's most recent single and his latest heartbreaker.

Three of those four men (all but Edwards) also penned Aldean's "Trouble With a Heartbreak" in 2022. This looks to be his go-to crew for emotional pain and suffering.

The biggest change is the arrangement. "How Far ..." is a more straightforward rock-country power ballad, while "Trouble" relied on an R&B groove. All three have found success at radio and digital streamers.

During "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," Aldean tells a first-person narrative about watching a girl leave him for a few days to clear her mind. Days turn into weeks and follow-ups become sparse.

The hook casts a seed of optimism that she may turn around, even though everything about his vocal performance and the song's verses speak to the truth.

Jason Aldean How Far Does a Goodbye Go Art BBR Nashville loading...

Jason Aldean, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" Lyrics:

She said she was headed over to see her mama / To try to clear her head she needed a little time / Said we could talk more about it later if you wanna / Walked out the door, swore everything was gonna be all right.

Pre-Chorus

It's been four days and three nights of whiskey / And I ain't heard a word from her and that's what gets me.

Chorus:

So tell me how far does a goodbye go / Is it down to a corner bar, or out of town in a getaway car / If it's on a map this cowboy's gotta know / Is it a couple miles away coming up the road or on a midnight train on a runaway track / How far does a goodbye go until it don't come back.

I might have been alright if I'd seen her leaving coming / Instead of sitting here striking up another front porch Marlboro Light / Is she big sky fast lane gone got the horses runnin' / Looks like I'm on the wrong side of riding off into the sunset this time.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus