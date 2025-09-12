Jason Aldean, &#8216;How Far Does a Goodbye Go&#8217; Lyrics Hide the Truth About Heartbreak

Jason Aldean, ‘How Far Does a Goodbye Go’ Lyrics Hide the Truth About Heartbreak

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

The lyrics to Jason Aldean's "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" find him dreaming a dream that won't come true.

There's guarded resignation in his voice as he sings this new song, the first from his next project.

Who Wrote Jason Aldean's "How Far Does a Goodbye Go"?

John Edwards, John Morgan, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy wrote "How Far Does a Goodbye Go." The same group wrote "Whiskey Drink," Aldean's most recent single and his latest heartbreaker.

Three of those four men (all but Edwards) also penned Aldean's "Trouble With a Heartbreak" in 2022. This looks to be his go-to crew for emotional pain and suffering.

The biggest change is the arrangement. "How Far ..." is a more straightforward rock-country power ballad, while "Trouble" relied on an R&B groove. All three have found success at radio and digital streamers.

During "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," Aldean tells a first-person narrative about watching a girl leave him for a few days to clear her mind. Days turn into weeks and follow-ups become sparse.

The hook casts a seed of optimism that she may turn around, even though everything about his vocal performance and the song's verses speak to the truth.

BBR Nashville
loading...

Jason Aldean, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" Lyrics:

She said she was headed over to see her mama / To try to clear her head she needed a little time / Said we could talk more about it later if you wanna / Walked out the door, swore everything was gonna be all right.

Pre-Chorus
It's been four days and three nights of whiskey / And I ain't heard a word from her and that's what gets me. 

Chorus: 
So tell me how far does a goodbye go / Is it down to a corner bar, or out of town in a getaway car / If it's on a map this cowboy's gotta know / Is it a couple miles away coming up the road or on a midnight train on a runaway track / How far does a goodbye go until it don't come back. 

I might have been alright if I'd seen her leaving coming / Instead of sitting here striking up another front porch Marlboro Light / Is she big sky fast lane gone got the horses runnin' / Looks like I'm on the wrong side of riding off into the sunset this time. 

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young

Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started.

Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

Filed Under: Jason Aldean
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs

More From Taste of Country