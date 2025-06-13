Lauren Alaina and her husband just entered their new parent era. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Wednesday (June 11).

Alaina shared the news on social media on Friday (June 13), revealing all of the sweet details, including her response to holding her little girl for the first time.

“The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn’t even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44AM when they laid you on my belly for the first time,” she shares.

“I will never be the same. You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection. We are honored God chose us to be your parents.”

Beni Doll Arnold was born on June 11 and weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. at birth. She measured 19 inches.

A second paragraph that accompanies a carousel of pictures of the young family reveals a surprise for fans.

To accompany the birth of her first baby, Alaina released a new song called "Heaven Sent."

"We learned she was coming in a time of deep sadness after the loss of my daddy," the singer admits. "I wasn’t sure when I would share 'Heaven Sent' but watching my own husband become a father the last couple of days has made me want to share it with you now."

"She came just before Father’s Day. My first without my own father. A day that will forever be hard to me, but I now have a new and perfect reason to celebrate it," Alaina continues. Father's Day is on June 15.

Alaina first shared the news of her pregnancy in January and debuted her baby bump as a surprise at the end of the music video for her song "Those Kind of Women."

This baby is the first for both Alaina and Cam. The couple have been married just over a year after tying the knot on Feb. 4, 2024. While they were hoping to start trying for a baby at the end of 2025, Alaina says the Lord had other plans.

The "Getting Good" singer also believes her baby might be a gift from her late father, J.J. Suddeth, who died in July 2024.

"I do think that my dad passed away and got up in Heaven and was like, 'Hey, we got to work something out down there to send the family something good," she explained to People. "And it has been such an unexpected blessing."