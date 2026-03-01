Emmy Russell, an American Idol alumna who is also the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, is pregnant with her second child.

She and her husband, musician Tyler Ward, announced the news with a social media post that was simple, joyful and just screamed "second baby."

Watch Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Share Her Pregnancy Announcement

Their daughter Taylor Radiant, who was born in January 2025, was the star of the announcement video.

Read More: Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Welcomes First Child

Russell planned for Taylor to surprise Ward with the positive pregnancy test, but the adorable tot instead waved and tossed it around as she scooted around the room. Before Ward got the big reveal, he had to chase his daughter around the room to see what was in her hand.

All the chaos was worth it. Ward was emotional as he learned Russell was pregnant, and the two shared a joyful hug. Then, in true toddler fashion, Taylor tossed the pregnancy test onto the floor.

Who is Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell?

Emmy Russell is the daughter of Patsy Lynn, one of Loretta Lynn's twin daughters. Patsy Lynn was named after Patsy Cline.

Russell is a talented singer who was a contestant on Season 22 of American Idol in 2024.

During her time there, she gave a performance of her country legend grandmother's "Coal Miner's Daughter," and she also auditioned with an original song called "Skinny."

Read More: Emmy Russell's American Idol Journey in Pictures

Russell made it to the Top 5 on the show, and was a fan-favorite during her stint on Idol.

What Medical Challenges Has Emmy Russell + Her Family Endured Since Welcoming Their First Baby?

Russell and her daughter Taylor have both dealt with significant health challenges over the past year. She and Ward have documented those on social media.

Last February, she revealed that she almost died giving birth due to excessive bleeding after the baby was born, which is known as a postpartum hemorrhage. She needed a blood transfusion, and her health complications interfered with her desire to breastfeed early on.

Read More: Emmy Russell Asks For Prayers After Baby Daughter Hospitalized

When the couple's baby was just a few months old, they revealed that they needed to rush her to the hospital after they suspected possible seizures.

There, Taylor was diagnosed with "infantile spasms," which is a form of epilepsy. She underwent an MRI and and was prescribed medication, but thankfully, the radiologist determined that everything looked normal and the condition had not affected her brain.

When is Emmy Russell's Second Baby Due?

She didn't share an exact due date in her announcement post, but in response to a fan comment, she said that Taylor and her little sibling will be a year and a half apart in age.

Read More: Country Stars Having Babies in 2026

Taylor was born on Jan. 31, 2025, so the new baby is likely due sometime around late July or August 2026.