Emmy Russell Asks for Prayers After Baby Hospitalized With Possible Seizures

Emmy Russell and her husband, singer-songwriter Tyler Ward, are asking for prayers after their baby daughter, Taylor Raydiant, was hospitalized over the weekend with what doctors believe could be seizures.

Russell — a 2024 American Idol finalist and granddaughter of country legend Loretta Lynn — shared in an emotional Instagram video on Sunday (July 20) that their baby girl had been rushed to the hospital after showing signs of unusual spasms.

"These last few days have been interesting for us,” Ward says in the clip.

"We’ve noticed that little Taylor has had some seizures, and we took her to the hospital today. We really do believe in the power of prayer, so we’re just asking you to come alongside us in this moment.”

Russell, 26, adds that Taylor stayed overnight for testing and was placed on an EEG to monitor her brain activity.

“Just pray for like, normal brain waves,” she says. “She’s been having these spasms, kind of just like she's falling almost ... they were just really concerned about it and wanted to do some checking.”

In the caption accompanying the video, the couple shared more details:

“Taylor has been fussy and crying for the last few days, and we assumed it was teething ... but this morning Tyler noticed small spasms. We filmed it and rushed to the doctor," Russell explains.

"They confirmed it could be small seizures and asked us to stay overnight for testing. It's a different kind of hard right now. We're asking for your prayers; we truly believe they could make all the difference tonight.”

On Monday (July 21), Russell and Ward updated fans on Instagram:

“She did spasm this morning. She has the EEG, so we will see what her results are and next steps,” they write. “The neurologist should be coming in very soon. Please continue to pray.”

A Difficult Start to Motherhood

Following Taylor’s arrival, Russell and Ward opened up about the difficult childbirth experience she endured. Ward described her labor and delivery as a “really, really tough situation.”

Russell suffered from postpartum hemorrhaging and ultimately required a blood transfusion.

She has been candid about the challenges she faced as a new mom while navigating these medical struggles.

The couple first announced the birth of their baby girl on February 1.

A Country Legacy

Russell comes from country music royalty. She honored her grandmother, Loretta Lynn, on American Idol with a moving rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Although she later admitted she wasn’t thrilled that the judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — chose the song for her, she ultimately delivered a powerful performance that any grandmother would be proud of.