Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell Reveals She Almost Died Giving Birth

Emmy Russell — who is the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and a former contestant on American Idol — is opening up about the near-fatal complications she endured after giving birth to her first child last Friday (Jan. 31).

Her husband Tyler Ward first shared some of the details earlier this week, explaining that her labor and delivery was a "really, really tough situation."

Doctors were monitoring her for a couple days after birth, and then on Sunday (Feb. 2), she almost got discharged until she experienced an episode of dizziness.

"I got up and I thought I was gonna pass out," Russell explains from her bed in a clip Ward filmed in the hospital.

"I lost a liter of blood," she continues. "And I'm gonna have to get a blood transfusion."

"It's gonna be worth it," she added in that video, smiling as she laid beside her newborn daughter.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a liter of blood represents approximately 20 percent of the total amount of blood in an average human body.

Excessive bleeding after birth is known as postpartum hemorrhage, and it occurs in about 1-5 percent of deliveries.

Symptoms include dizziness, increased heart rate and pale or clammy skin, as well as uncontrolled bleeding.

Most people suffering from postpartum hemorrhage recover quickly with prompt treatment. However, left untreated, it can be fatal.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Russell and Ward shared another update — this time from home. The singer said she was recovering smoothly after her traumatic birth experience, but revealed that her total blood loss was even greater than they originally believed.

"I got the blood transfusion. I feel so much better. Still pretty weak today. But I had to get two full bags of blood," Russell explained. "I lost 1.6 liters, so, more than a liter. I thought it was just a liter."

Her health complications also separated her from her baby and interfered with her first attempts to breastfeed, two things that caused Russell significant mental distress.

"You know, trying to breastfeed and it just being really hard because I just did not have any energy," she explains. "And the guilt that comes with that...

"I've been missing out on the baby and holding her. I've been having mental breakdowns, like, every five seconds," she continues, sharing one raw clip from the hospital where she breaks down in tears as she attempts to pump milk.

"I'm just sad. She's not in there anymore. I'm trying to pump it. Not getting anything right now. It's really frustrating," she says in that clip in between sobs. "I got a little bit right there," she adds, holding up the bottle for her husband to see.

"Let's go, bubbas!" he responds supportively.

Russell told fans that she's grateful for all their prayers, and that the comments she received "made me cry," as so many people shared their own stories of difficult pregnancies and birth experiences.

She also expressed her gratitude for Ward, who she says has been "a trooper" as he takes the lead on caring for their newborn daughter.

"Literally since I had the blood transfusion, before I even knew I was dying, he has changed every diaper. He fed her when I couldn't feed her. Literally has been so hands on," she says. "But I would like him to have some time for himself."

Russell and Ward first announced the birth of their baby girl last Saturday (Feb. 1.) They haven't yet shared her name.