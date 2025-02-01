Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter, ‘American Idol’ Singer Emmy Russell, Welcomes First Child
Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, former American Idol contestant Emmy Russell, has welcomed her first child.
Southern Living reports that 26-year-old Russell gave birth to a baby girl on Friday (Jan. 31). The baby's father is her longtime boyfriend, musician Tyler Ward.
Ward turned to social media to share the news on Saturday (Feb. 1), sharing a video of himself gently cradling the baby, with the words, "She's 12 hours old" superimposed.
"Healthy baby," he writes to accompany the video, adding the hashtags #newborn and #girldad.
Russell herself was among the many who commented, writing, "All worth it."
The couple have not yet shared their baby's name.
The previous night, the couple shared a video of themselves sharing their last evening together before the baby arrived.
"Tonight us, tomorrow parents," Russell wrote, adding, "Can’t wait to see who you are as a dad and who I am as a mom, but know I’ll always cherish when it was just us."
Russell is wearing a ring in the video, and her mother, Patsy Russell, confirms to Southern Living that the couple are now married.
Russell first shared the news of her pregnancy during an episode of the Got It From My Momma podcast with her mother. Patsy Russell's mother was Loretta Lynn, while Emmy Russell is Lynn's granddaughter.
Russell was a standout contestant during Season 22 of American Idol in 2024, giving strong performances of her original song, "Skinny," as well as covers from Blink-182, Bonnie Raitt, Miley Cyrus and more. One of her most striking performances was a cover of her legendary grandmother's career-defining song, "Coal Miner's Daughter."
The singer has been staying busy since completing her run on American Idol in May of 2024. She released her debut single, "Redemption," later that same month.
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.