Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee, welcomed their third child, a boy named Weyman Allen Hunt, in May.

Hunt tells Taste of Country Nights the family is doing well, but Hannah especially is thriving. The father of three admits he'll change diapers, but his wife takes the lion's share.

"I'll change a few diapers, but my wife's good," the "Country House" singer says.

"She does so much. I don't wanna say that I take advantage of how great she is, but she's made it easy on me."

Hunt and his wife have a rocky past few years. Hannah Lee filed for divorce from the singer when she was pregnant with their second child. She dropped that suit and the two reconciled.

Since then, they've welcomed two sons, including baby Weyman, and seem happier than ever.

The "Body Like a Backroad" singer explains, "I try to pitch in when I can. The kids have gotten to an age now where if she (Hannah) needs a break, my oldest and I can go for a walk in the woods or go get into something so mama can have a little peace and quiet for a little while."

Hunt reiterates just how much Hannah loves being a mother to three: "She loves it, though. She's thriving as a mom, which is awesome to see."

Lucy Louise Hunt was born in May 2022, followed by Lowry Lee in October 2023 and the newest Hunt addition, Weyman Allen Hunt, born in May 2025.

