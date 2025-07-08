Chris Lane Is Going to Be a Girl Dad! Watch the Cute Reveal

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren are adding another bundle of joy to their family come November. However, it’s going to be a different experience than what they've previously known.

The Lanes are parents to two boys, 3-year-old Dutton and 2-year-old Baker, but a just-shared gender reveal video comes with a surprise.

Baby No. 3 is a girl!

In an Instagram video, both Lauren and Chris hold cupcakes with their sons, sitting in the grass in their backyard.

Before they bite into the cupcakes, each family member gives a guess about the sex of the baby. Lauren, Dutton and Baker all believed a baby brother was on the way, but Chris made a last-minute switch to say girl, and he was right.

As they bite into their treats, a pink filling reveals that their growing baby is indeed going to be a girl — the couple's first daughter.

You can tell by mom and dad's wide eyes that they're very shocked by the news.

It doesn’t seem like the family has a name picked out for their little one. Dutton came with some options on camera, noting that his little sister should be called Maui.

The comments section of the video is flooded with sweet words of excitement and congratulations.

“The absolute sweetest,” fellow country start Mackenzie Porter writes.

The couple first shared the news of their growing family back in May. In that post, the family was enjoying a day on the beach, Lauren’s growing belly showing, and "baby number three" written in the sand.

