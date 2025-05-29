Chris Lane, Wife Lauren Are Expecting Another Baby: ‘Party of Five’

Lane, party of five! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, are expecting a baby this year, their third child.

The former reality television star shared the news on social media by simply writing "Party of 5 coming this November!"

Lauren included a video that shows the family taking some photos on the beach. As they smile for the camera, mom proudly displays her baby bump, allowing her tummy to peek out from underneath her yellow sweater, thanks to some strategically unbuttoned buttons.

The video continues with clips of the family playing on the beach. At one point, the country singer leans over and gives his wife's belly a big smooch.

The Lanes also included some writing in the sand that reads, "#3."

Who Are Chris Lane's Children?

Lane and his wife have been married for nearly six years. They tied the knot on Oct. 25, 2019 after getting engaged in June of that same year.

The couple have two children, both boys. Dutton Walker was born on June 8, 2021, while Baker Weston arrived on Oct. 16, 2022.

Lauren experienced a few complications while pregnant with Baker and was diagnosed with marginal cord insertion. The condition happens when the umbilical cord attached to the edge of the placenta, rather than the center. As a result, she needed more checkups throughout the pregnancy to make sure her baby was getting enough nutrients.

While the announcement of a third child is surprising to fans, it's not completely unexpected. In 2023, Lane talked about the possibility of another child.

"I think with how tired we are right now, two is going to be enough, but I also think Lauren's wanting a girl," he told People at the time. "So I wouldn't be surprised if we don't try for a third eventually, but I pray that the good Lorde above does not allow that to happen anytime soon."

The couple have yet to announce whether Baby Lane will be a boy or a girl.