Clean cut Chris Lane apparently has a wild redneck side.

We all love Lane and his country hits including "Take Back Home Girl" and "If I Die Before You."

Recently, the normally edgy pop country star has been posting videos of an alter ego that is similar to your funny '90s redneck uncle, complete with porkchop sideburns. Check out this funny clip of his persona "Casey Leroy" giving a music lesson:

That is a little bit too accurate for many of us that have grown up on country music. It's the most recent of many videos, but it is just scratching the surface of a whole catalog of personalities.

Check out this hilarious version of this alter ego as a "Dad Coach":

The dad is a little tough on his son, but it is hard not to laugh at his hilarious '90s wardrobe and goofy exaggerations. When asked about his social media persona, Lane told Y108 in Pittsburgh, “I was basically imitating my dad, the dad the coach, and also the dad from the oil change center."

Keep yourself entertained on some '90s humor by checking out Lane's full Instagram feed, including great country music and a little bit of country humor.

Chris Lane is hitting the road for a highly anticipated tour in 2025 as an opening act for the legendary Rascal Flatts. The reunited band's Life Is a Highway Tour launches on Thursday (Feb. 13) in Indiana and runs through April 5.