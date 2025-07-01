Remember Triston Harper? ‘American Idol’ Finalist Is a Father Now

American Idol singer Triston Harper is now a dad. The Season 22 finalist's mom revealed that his wife Paris Reed delivered their first child in June.

The 17-year-old singer announced he was married last fall and shared that Reed was pregnant soon after. In May he loved on both his wife and mother for Mother's Day.

Triston Harper was a Top 5 finalist on Season 22 of American Idol.

He performed country songs by artists such as Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs.

On Spotify, he has just one song, the self-write "H.O.P.E."

"Everybody my Grand Baby has made her Grand Entrance," Harper's mom announced on June 23.

"Brenley Lichelle Harper has now arrived on the scene and she ain’t here to play. She’s already in boss mode!"

The baby weighed six pounds and six ounces at birth. Dozens of people congratulated the new grandmother and couple beneath post.

His mother was an extremely important person in his life as they battled homelessness for a time when he was 12. During Idol, he spoke about being abused by his stepfather, and although he was only three years removed from it at the time, he appreciated the opportunity to share his story with others.

Reed is still on Instagram, though she hasn’t posted in several years. The couple has kept a low profile in recent months. Harper has even taken down his Facebook account. It’s unclear whether he plans to release new music or is pursuing another line of work at this time.

Abi Carter won Season 22 of American Idol. The 23rd season just finished in May with Jamal Roberts taking home the title.

