Loretta Lynn's life and career have been the subject of multiple movies over the years, but the country icon's own acting career was surprisingly brief, consisting of just one mainstream acting job.

Did Loretta Lynn Ever Do Any Acting?

Yes. Lynn appeared in an episode of Fantasy Island in 1982, playing a character named Loretta Wentworth.

The show starred Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Rourke, a mysterious figure who's able to grant the deepest dreams the guests on his island wish for. However, those wishes often turn out differently than the guests might have intended, though usually for the better.

Lynn guest-starred in an episode titled "The Kleptomaniac/Thank God, I'm a Country Girl," which also featured The Jeffersons star Sherman Hemsley.

According to IMDb, Lynn's character, Wentworth, "wants Lorraine, the daughter she gave up for adoption, to see her as rich and successful," after giving her up to pursue a singing career.

The episode allowed Lynn to show off her musical skills:

The episode first aired on Dec. 11, 1982.

Lynn's IMDb page shows a number of other TV appearances over the years, all appearing as herself in various videos and performances.

But apart from some voiceover work for animated projects, it does not appear that she ever took another true acting role after her Fantasy Island appearance.

What Was the Movie About Loretta Lynn's Life?

Lynn's life came to the silver screen in 1981 in Coal Miner's Daughter.

Based on her best-selling autobiography from 1976, Coal Miner's Daughter starred Sissy Spacek as Lynn, while Tommy Lee Jones played her husband.

The film was a smash, and Spacek won both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Actress for her startlingly accurate portrayal of Lynn.

Lynn's friendship with Patsy Cline was the subject of a 2019 Liftime film titled Patsy & Loretta, which starred Jessie Mueller as Lynn.

How Did Loretta Lynn Die?

Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4, 2022, at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90 years old.

Her family issued a statement saying she died "peacefully" in her sleep.

See the highlights from Lynn's life and career in the pictures below.

