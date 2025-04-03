All of the Women Who've Won Country Entertainer of the Year Awards

For more than half a century, the highest honor an artist can receive at a country music awards show is the coveted Entertainer of the Year award. It's typically the last trophy handed out, and it's the one everyone wants.

This prestigious honor is given to an artist (solo, duo or group) for excellence in their craft. Not only did they see success in country music, but they showcased mass appeal outside of the genre, and in some cases, on other entertainment platforms. Winners are also recognized for their contributions to country music.

Both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association give out this award each year.

What Is the ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year Award?

Since 1966, the Academy of Country Music has hosted its own awards show each year — it was the first major organization to do so. The longest-running country music awards show first took place in the spring in Los Angeles.

It wasn't until 1970 that the ACM Awards introduced the Entertainer of the Year award, with Merle Haggard becoming the first recipient. It was the only year he'd win the award, although he was nominated four more times.

Entertainer of the Year is given to an artist based on "success at radio, consumption, success of music videos, vocal performances, live concert ticket sales, artistic merit, appearances on television, appearances in films, songwriting, success in digital media and contributions to the country music industry." The winners are voted on by the Academy of Country Music.

The eligibility period for the ACM Awards is Jan.1 through Dec. 31 of the previous year. This means the nominees and winner of 2025 ACM Awards will be selected based on how successful they were between Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2024.

What Is the CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year Award?

Similar to the ACM Awards, the Country Music Association hosts its own annual awards show. The first edition of the show was held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Oct. 20, 1967.

The Association first introduced the esteemed Entertainer of the Year award in 1967. Eddy Arnold took home the very first trophy. It was the only time he won, despite being nominated the following year.

Winners of the award are artists who display the "greatest competence in all aspects of the entertainment field." The CMA Awards are voted on by the Country Music Association, and voters are encouraged to look at recorded performances, in-person performances and contributions to country music as a whole, as well as leadership in the industry and the public's acceptance of the artist.

The eligibility period for the CMA Awards is July 1 through June 30 of the previous year. For example; the nominees and winners of the 2025 CMA Awards will be based on what they contributed between July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

How Many Women Have Won Country Entertainer of the Year Awards?

Historically, solo male artists have dominated this category, with a few trophies going to duos and groups. As for women, only 10 have received this esteemed recognition. Keep scrolling to see who they are.