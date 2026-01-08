Chris Stapleton Drops 24 New All-American Road Show Tour Dates for 2026
Chris Stapleton added 24 massive tour dates to his 2026 calendar. The All-American Road Show is also getting a roster upgrade with the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.
Lainey Wilson and Zach Top will open select shows of Stapleton's 2026 tour. From there it's a rotating cast that includes Ashley McBryde, Maggie Rose, Grace Potter, Nikki Lane and Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs.
- Chris Stapleton's first show for 2026 will come on Jan. 10 in Florida.
- Twenty four new shows were added to his calendar on Jan. 8.
- Tickets for those new shows (in bold below) go on sale Jan. 16 at 10AM local time.
All-American Road Show has been the name of Stapleton's running tour for several years. In 2026, he'll play several NFL stadiums including Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
Listed among the full list of Stapleton tour dates are previously announced shows and festivals, including Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Fla. on May 29.
Carter Faith, Allen Stone, Molly Tuttle and the Teskey Brothers are the other rotating opening acts for this North American tour.
Chris Stapleton's 2026 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:
Jan. 10 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Jan. 11 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
Feb. 6 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
Feb. 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Feb. 20 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live
Feb. 21 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live
Feb. 27 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino
Feb. 28 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino
April 19 — Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn
May 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
May 29 — Panama City, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam
June 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
June 17 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
June 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
June 26 — North Charleston, S.C. @North Charleston Coliseum
July 8 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 10 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 14 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair
July 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park
July 19 — Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival
July 22 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena
July 24 — George, Wash. @ The Gorge
July 29 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium
Aug. 6 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 8 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Aug. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 28 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 7 —Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Oct. 9 —Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
*Note: Bold-faced dates announced on Jan. 8, 2026.
