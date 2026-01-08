Chris Stapleton added 24 massive tour dates to his 2026 calendar. The All-American Road Show is also getting a roster upgrade with the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Lainey Wilson and Zach Top will open select shows of Stapleton's 2026 tour. From there it's a rotating cast that includes Ashley McBryde, Maggie Rose, Grace Potter, Nikki Lane and Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs.

Chris Stapleton's first show for 2026 will come on Jan. 10 in Florida.

Twenty four new shows were added to his calendar on Jan. 8.

Tickets for those new shows (in bold below) go on sale Jan. 16 at 10AM local time.

All-American Road Show has been the name of Stapleton's running tour for several years. In 2026, he'll play several NFL stadiums including Nashville's Nissan Stadium, Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Listed among the full list of Stapleton tour dates are previously announced shows and festivals, including Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Fla. on May 29.

Carter Faith, Allen Stone, Molly Tuttle and the Teskey Brothers are the other rotating opening acts for this North American tour.

Chris Stapleton's 2026 All-American Road Show Tour Dates:

Jan. 10 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 11 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Feb. 6 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Feb. 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Feb. 20 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live

Feb. 21 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live

Feb. 27 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino

Feb. 28 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino

April 19 — Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn

May 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 29 — Panama City, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam

June 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

June 17 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

June 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 26 — North Charleston, S.C. @North Charleston Coliseum

July 8 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 10 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 14 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair

July 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park

July 19 — Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

July 22 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

July 24 — George, Wash. @ The Gorge

July 29 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium

Aug. 6 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 8 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 28 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 7 —Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 9 —Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

*Note: Bold-faced dates announced on Jan. 8, 2026.