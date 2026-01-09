During a past appearance on Taste of Country Nights, Lainey Wilson revealed a tour habit that had fans in disbelief.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year admits she stays so busy that seeing her entire schedule at once can feel overwhelming.

“I look right before I go to sleep — for the next day,” Wilson says. “Just to see, just to have a little bit of, ya know, get my mind right.”

“But it’s like, here lately, we’re trying to be in five places at once — and we’ve been doing it somehow.”

Wilson told me her 2026 schedule was largely locked in by early 2025, and she and her team are almost certainly already booking dates well into 2027.

Will Lainey Wilson Be Touring in 2026?

Yes — pretty much everywhere. Wilson will hit the road on her Whirlwind 2026 Tour, which kicks off Feb. 6 in Auckland. She also has dates lined up with Chris Stapleton as part of his newly announced All American Roadshow Tour in 2026.

Keep in mind, Wilson has all of this happening professionally while also planning a fabulous wedding to her fiancé, Devlin Hodges.

Wilson has been pretty vocal about some of her wedding plans — including telling me she wants a jazz-themed celebration and that Devlin Hodges is more likely to cry first than she is.

