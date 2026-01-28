Lainey Wilson’s life and career will be the center of a new Netflix documentary set for release this spring. It’s the second time she’s been the focus of this kind of production.

Deadline shares that Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool will appear on Netflix starting April 22. It's directed by Amy Scott, who promises a "deeply personal, wildly inspiring" and authentic look at Wilson's life.

33-year-old Lainey Wilson was raised in Baskin, La. but moved to Nashville shortly after high school.

She's the reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Last year she also let fans into her personal life, revealing she was getting married to former NFL quarterback Devlin Duck Hodges.

Lainey Wilson Documentary Details

Additional details about Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool will be released in the coming weeks and months but the film promises to chronicle pivotal moments in her career, recent triumphs and struggles as she learned to handle success.

In 2024, Wilson and ABC teamed for another documentary called Lainey WIlson: Bell Bottom Country. That production focused more on her early life and how she came to Nashville, please early-career struggles. It can still be watched on Hulu.

The title of this new documentary comes from a song called "Country's Cool Again" on her 2024 Whirlwind album.

New Lainey Wilson Music In 2026?

That is her most album, aside from a deluxe version released last summer. At that time she indicated she was working on new songs, leading some to speculate 2026 could be a year of new music for Wilson. The chart-topping "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" is her last radio single.

