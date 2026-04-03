Let’s face it: When you love a country artist, it’s easy to get so caught up in the moment that you do something you might regret forever.

Waiting in a meet-and-greet line for a moment with your favorite artist can give you just enough time to consider something risky — getting their autograph somewhere on your body, then heading straight to a tattoo shop to make it permanent.

The Reason You Shouldn't Get a Country Artist's Autograph Tattooed on You

Plain and simple — that country artist might not be a famous singer forever, or they might not make it in Nashville. Then you’re stuck with the autograph of someone who could end up being a plumber who used to make music.

Breland was my guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he told me, “A woman asked me to sign her arm, and then I saw her a year later and it was a tattoo.”

He added that there are three or four people out there with his signature permanently tattooed on their bodies.

But Breland brought up a great point: “It’s a little odd because what if I’m like, ‘Yo, what if I just decided I’m gonna stop making music, or something happened, and now you have to live with this forever? You’re really investing in me early.’”

It's a Common Occurrence for Fans to Get Singers' Autographs Tattooed

As someone who interviews country artists for a living, I’ve talked to just about every country artist out there, past and present. There’s a common theme: When I ask if a fan has ever gotten their signature tattooed, the answer is usually yes.

Lainey Wilson told me a fan once got a giant portrait of her face tattooed on their body — so sometimes people take it even a step further.

Just be sure this is something you really want before you do it — and consider the artist’s long-term career path, too.

13 Criminally Underrated Country Stars We talk about '80s ladies like Dolly and Reba. We'll go on forever about the '90s gals like Trisha, Faith, Shania and Martina, but what about Anne and Mary.

Anne Murray and Mary Chapin Carpenter were record setters and they're just two of the great women found on this list of underrated country stars. Six solo men, five solo women, one duo and one country group are included. Who would you add? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes