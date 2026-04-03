[EXCLUSIVE] Why You Shouldn’t Get a Country Artist’s Autograph Tattooed On you
Let’s face it: When you love a country artist, it’s easy to get so caught up in the moment that you do something you might regret forever.
Waiting in a meet-and-greet line for a moment with your favorite artist can give you just enough time to consider something risky — getting their autograph somewhere on your body, then heading straight to a tattoo shop to make it permanent.
The Reason You Shouldn't Get a Country Artist's Autograph Tattooed on You
Plain and simple — that country artist might not be a famous singer forever, or they might not make it in Nashville. Then you’re stuck with the autograph of someone who could end up being a plumber who used to make music.
Breland was my guest on Taste of Country Nights, where he told me, “A woman asked me to sign her arm, and then I saw her a year later and it was a tattoo.”
He added that there are three or four people out there with his signature permanently tattooed on their bodies.
But Breland brought up a great point: “It’s a little odd because what if I’m like, ‘Yo, what if I just decided I’m gonna stop making music, or something happened, and now you have to live with this forever? You’re really investing in me early.’”
It's a Common Occurrence for Fans to Get Singers' Autographs Tattooed
As someone who interviews country artists for a living, I’ve talked to just about every country artist out there, past and present. There’s a common theme: When I ask if a fan has ever gotten their signature tattooed, the answer is usually yes.
Lainey Wilson told me a fan once got a giant portrait of her face tattooed on their body — so sometimes people take it even a step further.
Just be sure this is something you really want before you do it — and consider the artist’s long-term career path, too.
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