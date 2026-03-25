Can you imagine asking Lainey Wilson for her backstage pass at a Lainey Wilson show? Well, it happened.

Lainey Wilson Was Asked For Her Pass Backstage At Her Own Show

During a visit with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Wilson was asked about her growing fame and whether or not she feels she is good at ego-checking herself.

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The "Can't Sit Still" singer says she sometimes feels like she could have more of an ego, but recalled a time where she accidentally got too big for her britches.

"This one time that I've like, I had an ego and didn't even mean to have one is we were playing a festival and I think it was like Elizabethtown, Colorado," she recounts. "It was like a rodeo festival type thing."

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"I was about to walk on stage," she continues. "There was just like a couple hundred people there and I had my guitar strapped on me."

As the music started playing, Wilson was about to walk out on stage when she was stopped by a festival staff member.

"The man standing like right by the stairs for me to walk on stage goes, 'I need to see your pass.'"

"'I go, 'I am the pass,'" she says with a laugh. "And I was like, 'Who am I?!' Oh my gosh I am not proud of that."

"I said, 'I can go get my pass, but it's got my face on it, believe me.' Like, I got to get up there, bro. I gotta get up there."

Lainey Wilson On Other People Adjusting to Her Fame

Obviously the "4X4XU" hitmaker has had to get used to being famous, but others around her have had to adjust as well. In fact, she says it's weird when she feels like a stranger to people she's known her whole life.

"People who you would not expect to treat you any differently, treat you different," she responds.

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She revealed that some people who have known her since childhood or those who knew her very well before fame sometimes forget she's the same person.

"People who like, you know Lainey not Lainey Wilson. Like, 'hello, it's me,'" she explains.

"It more of an adjustment for them than it is me, sometimes," she concludes.