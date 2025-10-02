Lainey Wilson is planning her dream wedding — and it sounds like she’s going all out.

The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer is reportedly sparing no expense for her upcoming nuptials to former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges, and the costs are apparently adding up fast.

“She wants the best of the best,” an insider told Star. “And it’s got Devlin sweating over the cost.”

Honestly? After the year she’s had, Wilson deserves the wedding of her dreams — and then some.

A Big Wedding With an Even Bigger Guest List

Wilson, 33, and Hodges, 29, got engaged earlier this year, sharing the news in February via a joint Instagram post after he proposed in Franklin, Tenn. The couple captioned their post simply: “4x4xU forever.”

Since then, planning has reportedly been underway — and one of the biggest challenges has been the guest list, which is said to be “running into the hundreds.”

According to the source, that’s partly because Lainey is known for her generosity and doesn’t want to leave anyone out.

“She loves everyone and considers them a friend, whether they know each other well or not,” the insider said.

Some major names are expected to receive invitations, including Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more.

Fellow CMA Award nominees like Ella Langley and Megan Moroney may also be on the guest list.

A Huge Year for Lainey

Wedding planning is just one part of what’s shaping up to be a massive year for Wilson.

She’ll return as host of the 2025 CMA Awards, following her debut alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning last year.

She’s also one of this year’s most-nominated artists, tied with Moroney and Langley at six nominations each — including Entertainer of the Year.

So yes, she’s got a wedding to plan — but she’s also got a red carpet to walk, awards to (possibly) win, and a very full dance card.