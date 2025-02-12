Just call her "Mrs. Duck." Lainey Wilson is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Her fans totally called it!

The "Heart Like a Truck" hitmaker shared the happy news on Wednesday evening (Feb. 12) in a post that includes photos of Hodges popping the question, and then the country star flashing her new bling.

Appropriately, the ring box was shaped like a tiny cowboy hat.

It appears "Duck" is quite the romantic — behind the couple, we see more of the proposal setup, which included framed photos of the two of them, roses and candles.

"4x4xU forever," Wilson wrote alongside her post. In one hilarious video, she pretends to be weighed down by the new rock on her finger.

Fans suspected a proposal might be brewing ahead of the Grammys, when Wilson posted a carousel of photos of herself in an all-white cowgirl ensemble to social media. But her being in head-to-toe white wasn't what sounded alarms — it was Hodges' sly remarks in the comments section.

"Gosh dang," he wrote, adding heart and fire emojis. "This is what you look like in all white?!"

Now, the challenge will be planning a wedding amid an extremely grueling travel schedule. Last month, Wilson announced the 2025 Whirlwind Tour — a massive headlining tour that finds her on the road until November with very few breaks.

There's enough space in her July calendar, however, where they could squeeze in a beautiful ceremony and honeymoon before she needs to be in Phoenix on Aug. 14.

Who Is Lainey Wilson's Fiance, Devlin "Duck" Hodges?

Country fans know Wilson's star power well — she's a perennial award winner at this point — but her man once was, too. Devlin Hodges is a former NFL player for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019–2020).

He retired from football in 2022. Fortunately, he's also a great purse holder on red carpets, and Wilson says he's quite helpful with chores at home.

PICTURES: The Happiest Marriages in Country Music Country music has more than its fair share of songs about heartache and cheating, but that doesn't mean country stars can't have happy, long-term marriages. These country stars have found out how to make love last. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker