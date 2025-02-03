Lainey Wilson is gearing up for another big year professionally with her massive Whirlwind World Tour, but could she also be preparing for a big life event? Like, a wedding?

Fans seem to think so.

It all started when the country singer shared a carousel of photos on social media on Friday (Jan. 31) showing off one of her looks for Grammy week. She looks stunning in an all-white ensemble, but that's not what caught people's eye.

"Ponying up for Grammy Week," Wilson writes in the caption. But check the comments:

Is Lainey Wilson Engaged to Devlin "Duck" Hodges?

Among the many comments complimenting her look is a message from her boyfriend, Devlin Hodges, that has left fans wondering if he's looking to pop the question — or if he already has!

@devlinhodges via Instagram @devlinhodges via Instagram loading...

Several replies to his cheeky comment are encouraging "Duck" Hodges to "put a ring on it."

"Put a ring on it and you will see more," one writes.

"Now she just needs a ring," another chimes in.

"Do it," a fan writes, including an engagement ring emoji.

"Better git on it, bud," says another fan.

Will Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges Get Married?

Wilson has been asked quite a few times about her future with Hodges. The couple began dating in 2021 and went public with their relationship in 2023. The two also share a home outside of Nashville, but as far as a proposal goes, the country hitmaker may be the one driving the ship here.

"I guess I'm going to have to propose to his a--, because he ain't proposed to me," she joked with Taste of Country Nights in 2024.

But on a more serious note, she says there will be a time and place for an engagement.

"I think it needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to enjoy it," Wilson said last year. "Right now it would be like, 'Oh shoot, I'm engaged. OK, onto the next thing."

Wilson is on a little break at the moment. After performing at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, she doesn't have another show on the calendar until March 4. During this time she says she hopes to "get bored."

"I’m looking forward to sitting around a bonfire at night and waking up late and sitting on the porch with my dog," she told NME. "I need to get bored."

An engagement would be the furthest thing from boring, but never say never.