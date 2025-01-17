Lainey Wilson Admits She Needs to Take a Break: ‘I Need to Get Bored’

Lainey Wilson has been on a heck of a run over the past few years, and she's exhausted.

But she'll get a break soon: Wilson actually has a two-month gap on her schedule for some downtime, and she plans to use it well. Her Whirlwind European tour kicks off in early March, but she just played her final show until then, at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa this past week.

In an interview with NME, Wilson admits that she needs to get back to her roots and take some time for herself.

"I’ve been touring solid since I was in eighth grade. I’m excited to have my own little farm and get back to doing those things that make me me and made me want to write music," the "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer says.

"I’m looking forward to sitting around a bonfire at night and waking up late and sitting on the porch with my dog. I need to get bored," she says of what she plans to do with her rare free time.

Being a songwriter at heart, Wilson says she has always been able to write songs while busy out on the road, but she thinks she will get even better results if she is at home and just plain bored.

"I’m excited to see because I have not had it in a long time, what creativity means for me when I get bored," she adds.

Imagine what she can do when she's rested and refocused? Until we see her again, stay up to date on Wilson's life on the farm with her boyfriend, Duck, via Instagram.

